Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 106,813 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,813 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

