HSBC (LON:HSBA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 653.80 ($7.87) and last traded at GBX 647.50 ($7.80), with a volume of 63107512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620.70 ($7.47).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. HSBC’s payout ratio is 4,489.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSBA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.97) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.27) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.15) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 720 ($8.67).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 572.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 524.34. The company has a market capitalization of £127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,298.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

