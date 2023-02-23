INDUS (ETR:INH) PT Set at €26.00 by Warburg Research

INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) received a €26.00 ($27.66) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on shares of INDUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get INDUS alerts:

INDUS Stock Up 1.4 %

INH opened at €25.20 ($26.81) on Thursday. INDUS has a twelve month low of €17.22 ($18.32) and a twelve month high of €32.85 ($34.95). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $677.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

INDUS Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.