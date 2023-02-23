Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Position Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

