Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases 2,080 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director William Rand Cook acquired 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $24,876.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,533.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Rand Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Primis Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of Primis Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $19,866.00.

Primis Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $11.84 on Thursday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primis Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Primis Financial by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 112,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.