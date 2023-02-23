Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Sells 3,957 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $652,232.31. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 125,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662,429.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Tuesday, February 14th, Cameron Deatsch sold 902 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $163,063.56.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.6 %

TEAM stock opened at $169.49 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $321.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.17 and its 200-day moving average is $183.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 24.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Atlassian by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.