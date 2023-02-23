Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Sells 3,957 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $652,232.31. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 125,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662,429.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 14th, Cameron Deatsch sold 902 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $163,063.56.
Atlassian Trading Up 2.6 %
TEAM stock opened at $169.49 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $321.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.17 and its 200-day moving average is $183.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.82 and a beta of 0.83.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
