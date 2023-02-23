International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,070 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.23% of International Paper worth $26,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 165.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.