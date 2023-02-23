Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,407,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.