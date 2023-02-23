Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $177,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

