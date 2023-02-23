IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Purchases £74,200 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £74,200 ($89,354.53).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IQGeo Group alerts:

On Friday, February 3rd, Max Royde bought 12,500 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £25,625 ($30,858.62).

IQGeo Group Price Performance

LON:IQG opened at GBX 215 ($2.59) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 201.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 175.39. The stock has a market cap of £132.31 million, a PE ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 0.23. IQGeo Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 109 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 217.72 ($2.62).

IQGeo Group Company Profile

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager software, which helps to control telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQGeo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQGeo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.