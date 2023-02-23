iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.44 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

