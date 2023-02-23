iStar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 177,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 637,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
STAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
iStar Trading Up 2.1 %
The company has a market cap of $677.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iStar
About iStar
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iStar (STAR)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.