iStar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 177,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 637,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

STAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The company has a market cap of $677.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iStar by 1,428.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iStar by 2,308.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iStar by 5,073.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iStar by 7,576.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

