Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,482 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 49,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $119.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.36%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

