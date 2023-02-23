Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €90.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($95.74) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($126.60) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($132.98) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($129.79) price target on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 0.9 %

ETR:SAP opened at €108.72 ($115.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06. SAP has a 1 year low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a 1 year high of €112.74 ($119.94). The business has a fifty day moving average of €104.96 and a 200-day moving average of €97.25.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.