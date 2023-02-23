Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€61.30” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €61.30 ($65.21) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.49) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday.

HeidelbergCement Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €64.44 ($68.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €38.73 ($41.20) and a 1-year high of €67.72 ($72.04).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

