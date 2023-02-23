JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $59.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
JinkoSolar Stock Performance
JKS opened at $52.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.51 and a beta of 0.87. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $76.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
JinkoSolar Company Profile
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
