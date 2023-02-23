JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $59.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

JKS opened at $52.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.51 and a beta of 0.87. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $76.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

