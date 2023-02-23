JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €17.10 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.19) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FME. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of FME opened at €39.88 ($42.43) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is €32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.77. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a fifty-two week high of €63.60 ($67.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

