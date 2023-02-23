JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) a €69.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) has been given a €69.00 ($73.40) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Knorr-Bremse alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Knorr-Bremse stock opened at €63.84 ($67.91) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.52. Knorr-Bremse has a 52-week low of €42.31 ($45.01) and a 52-week high of €92.86 ($98.79). The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.