Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of KELYA opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kelly Services by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 498.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 598.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KELYA. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Noble Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

