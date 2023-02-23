Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.
Kelly Services has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.
Kelly Services Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of KELYA opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $23.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on KELYA shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Noble Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kelly Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kelly Services by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kelly Services by 131.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
