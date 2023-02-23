Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.45.

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$18.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$14.62 and a 12-month high of C$22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.00.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

