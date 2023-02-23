Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.68% from the company’s current price.

K has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.07.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

K opened at C$5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.29. The stock has a market cap of C$6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.92 and a 12 month high of C$7.99.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

