Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 94.7% during the second quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 571,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,775,000 after buying an additional 278,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 102,204 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Stock Down 0.2 %

Kirby stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $539,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $884,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,566 shares of company stock worth $1,427,407. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.