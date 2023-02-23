Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

KBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse stock opened at €63.84 ($67.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98. Knorr-Bremse has a 12-month low of €42.31 ($45.01) and a 12-month high of €92.86 ($98.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.52.

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

