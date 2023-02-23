Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Given a €69.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) received a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KBX. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Knorr-Bremse alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Stock Up 1.0 %

KBX opened at €63.84 ($67.91) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.52. Knorr-Bremse has a 52 week low of €42.31 ($45.01) and a 52 week high of €92.86 ($98.79). The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.