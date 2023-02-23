Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $223,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $230.11 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.84.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

