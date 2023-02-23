Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $223,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $112,712,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $104,561,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $104,351,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $72,281,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $34,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARA opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PARA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

