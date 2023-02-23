Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,938,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,655,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $240.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $273.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.36.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

