Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,191 iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IRBO opened at $29.72 on Thursday. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $35.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82.

