Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Noble Financial decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82.

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.