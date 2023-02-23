Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been given a €120.00 ($127.66) price target by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KRN. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, February 13th. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($156.38) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($108.51) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($128.72) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €111.40 ($118.51) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €106.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €98.39. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €67.50 ($71.81) and a fifty-two week high of €113.50 ($120.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

