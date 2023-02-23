Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $105.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 167.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

