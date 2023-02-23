Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 875,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 757,990 shares.The stock last traded at $89.48 and had previously closed at $92.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,592,000 after buying an additional 533,832 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,258,000 after buying an additional 776,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,757,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,601,000 after acquiring an additional 464,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,878.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,722,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

