Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 875,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 757,990 shares.The stock last traded at $89.48 and had previously closed at $92.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.20.
Liberty Broadband Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.65.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
