Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Position Lowered by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,633,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,951,000 after purchasing an additional 609,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after purchasing an additional 558,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,304,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,565,000 after purchasing an additional 53,913 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,469,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,973,000 after purchasing an additional 389,437 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 98.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,247,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Liberty Global

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

