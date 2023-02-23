Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $164.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,738,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $11,593,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,781,000 after acquiring an additional 70,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

