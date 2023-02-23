Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Gap Down to $176.29

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $176.29, but opened at $168.71. Lincoln Electric shares last traded at $168.92, with a volume of 109,318 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.80%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.