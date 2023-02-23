Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Shares Gap Down to $64.80

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.80, but opened at $59.93. Louisiana-Pacific shares last traded at $59.92, with a volume of 600,934 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LPX. TD Securities cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $42,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

