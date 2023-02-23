Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 10,006,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 36,414,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

LCID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,952,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000,000 after buying an additional 129,252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,736,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,482,000 after buying an additional 2,914,581 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 382.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,940,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after buying an additional 7,087,545 shares during the period.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

