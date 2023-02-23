Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 9%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.15. 2,880,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,490,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

