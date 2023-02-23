MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Holdings Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 244.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $176,876.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,981,593.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,925,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,575 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $176,876.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,593.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,723 shares of company stock valued at $24,415,857. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 7.74. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Stories

