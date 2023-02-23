Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of MGY opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 9.77%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

