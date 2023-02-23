Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Down to $26.33

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.33, but opened at $24.95. Manchester United shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 1,333,415 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Manchester United’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 216,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.