Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Given New $13.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Manitowoc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Manitowoc Price Performance

MTW opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $574.65 million, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,857,000 after buying an additional 120,169 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 228,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 256,797 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

