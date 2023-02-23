Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $7.70

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.38. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 7,134,721 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.
Marathon Digital Trading Up 0.8 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.