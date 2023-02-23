Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $7.70

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.38. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 7,134,721 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $847,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

