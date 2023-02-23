Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

