Marty T. Caywood Sells 825 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $25,137.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,916.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $454.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

