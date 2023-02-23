Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Shares of MTCH opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $114.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

