MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 62.8% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 111.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,158,000 after acquiring an additional 291,470 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.15. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.