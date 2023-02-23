MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $231.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.00 and a 200-day moving average of $234.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.80.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

