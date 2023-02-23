MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,644 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,029,000 after acquiring an additional 376,405 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 23,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE KEY opened at $18.19 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

